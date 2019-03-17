BROTHER (BRAT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. BROTHER has a total market cap of $13,422.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BROTHER token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, BROTHER has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

BROTHER Profile

BROTHER’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. BROTHER’s official website is bro-consortium.io. BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat.

BROTHER Token Trading

BROTHER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BROTHER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BROTHER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BROTHER using one of the exchanges listed above.

