Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Athene worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Athene by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Athene by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,139,000 after buying an additional 253,080 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Athene by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 108,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Athene by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $816,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,080.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH opened at $43.40 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/brown-advisory-inc-has-4-60-million-stake-in-athene-holding-ltd-ath.html.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.