Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 848.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $178.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

