Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $6.31 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 74,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Intel by 9.4% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 33,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $10,654,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,262 shares of company stock worth $2,061,469. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.33 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
