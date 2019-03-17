Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $6.31 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 74,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Intel by 9.4% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 33,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $10,654,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,262 shares of company stock worth $2,061,469. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.33 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $6.31 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/buckingham-capital-management-inc-has-6-31-million-position-in-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.