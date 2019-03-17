Buckle (BKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $17.62 on Friday. Buckle has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.47.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other Buckle news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Buckle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $11,332,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Buckle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

