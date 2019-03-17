Burford Capital’s (BUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 2,070 ($27.05) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,543 ($20.16) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burford Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of BUR opened at GBX 1,814 ($23.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.55, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 1,166 ($15.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.