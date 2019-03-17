Cabbage (CAB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Cabbage (CURRENCY:CAB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Cabbage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cabbage has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Cabbage has a total market capitalization of $4,222.00 and $4.00 worth of Cabbage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027756 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000773 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Cabbage Coin Profile

Cabbage (CAB) uses the hashing algorithm. Cabbage’s total supply is 10,499,996 coins. Cabbage’s official website is www.cabbage.tech. Cabbage’s official Twitter account is @cabbagetech.

Cabbage Coin Trading

Cabbage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cabbage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cabbage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cabbage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

