Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Short Interest Update

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,654,625 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 15th total of 26,160,994 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,881,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,588,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,071,688,000 after buying an additional 6,064,016 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 30,903,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 820,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,440,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $280,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,233 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,743,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,315 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Guggenheim set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $24.18 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

