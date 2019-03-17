Cairn Energy (CNE) Cut to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 380 ($4.97). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

CNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 232.78 ($3.04).

CNE opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.24) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.40 ($3.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95. The firm has a market cap of $993.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.22.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

