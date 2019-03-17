California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $41,322,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perspecta in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Perspecta by 11.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Perspecta in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta in the third quarter valued at about $473,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price target on Perspecta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $20.50 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

