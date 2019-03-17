California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.36 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10,564.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,981 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 363.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 25,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 108.8% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Goldin sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $143,402.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $55.17 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -239.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $138.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSOD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

