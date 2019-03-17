California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.46 Million Position in Avista Corp (AVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Avista worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Avista by 4,958.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $115,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $59,405.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,050.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,250. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of AVA opened at $41.45 on Friday. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Avista’s payout ratio is 73.46%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

