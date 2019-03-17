California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Macy’s Inc (M)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2,958.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 88.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,960,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,597 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 998.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 290.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.20. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

