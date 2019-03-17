California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.38 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $18,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Buckingham Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

