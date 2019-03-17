California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of F5 Networks worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 2,009.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.05.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $153.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.39 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $182,702.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,366.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kara Lynn Sprague sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $112,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,402. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

