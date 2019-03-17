California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,457 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $18,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,103,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 115,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $732,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $1,311,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,695. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Macquarie set a $48.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

