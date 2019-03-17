Callon Petroleum (CPE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,847,054 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 15th total of 56,465,724 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,993,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 460,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CPE opened at $7.36 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

