Cambrex Co. (CBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambrex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Cambrex posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cambrex.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Cambrex stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.42. Cambrex has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $217,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $254,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cambrex by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,487,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after buying an additional 434,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 4th quarter valued at $12,632,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cambrex by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 503,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after buying an additional 272,117 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cambrex by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 241,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cambrex by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,079,000 after buying an additional 228,059 shares during the last quarter.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambrex (CBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.