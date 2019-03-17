Camden Property Trust (CPT) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (FREVS) Head to Head Survey

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

This table compares Camden Property Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $954.51 million 10.20 $156.12 million $4.77 21.13 First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Camden Property Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 6 10 1 2.71 First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $98.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 16.36% 4.56% 2.53% First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ does not pay a dividend. Camden Property Trust pays out 64.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter  symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.