Canaccord Genuity Boosts Badger Daylighting (BAD) Price Target to C$47.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an average rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Badger Daylighting from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Badger Daylighting in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

TSE BAD opened at C$40.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Badger Daylighting has a twelve month low of C$22.59 and a twelve month high of C$41.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$1,065,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,622,669.90.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

