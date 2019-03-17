Canaccord Genuity Cuts Tervita (TEV) Price Target to C$10.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$11.40 to C$10.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. GMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of TEV opened at C$6.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $714.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.18. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$5.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

