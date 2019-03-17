Capital Bancorp (CBNK) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) is one of 12,952 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Capital Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $85.25 million $12.77 million 11.00 Capital Bancorp Competitors $7.25 billion $564.57 million 12.41

Capital Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capital Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Capital Bancorp Competitors 59280 225575 293596 12051 2.44

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.23%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.21%. Given Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Capital Bancorp Competitors -172.43% 8.29% 2.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital Bancorp rivals beat Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc. in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

