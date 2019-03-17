Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCBG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

CCBG stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.78. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $62,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,832 shares of company stock valued at $142,103 over the last ninety days. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 123,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.