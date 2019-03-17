Capital & Regional (CAL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Capital & Regional to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

Capital & Regional stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 57 ($0.74).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is 1.74%.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.