Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 8,666 Shares of Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 3,466.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Control4 were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Control4 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,457,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Control4 by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,705,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,538,000 after buying an additional 142,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Control4 by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,705,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,538,000 after buying an additional 142,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Control4 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,275,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Control4 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,078,000 after buying an additional 73,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 2,049 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 3,342 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $59,587.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,688.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $463,372. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRL shares. Raymond James downgraded Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Control4 Corp has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.07 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

