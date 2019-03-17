Captrust Financial Advisors Has $148,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Netflix by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $361.46 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Macquarie set a $315.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.75.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $610,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total transaction of $15,226,004.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

