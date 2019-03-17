Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $223,000 in Yield Shares High Income ETF (YYY)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yield Shares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of Yield Shares High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

YYY stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Yield Shares High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

