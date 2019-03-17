Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $138,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $20.19 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $138,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/captrust-financial-advisors-takes-138000-position-in-equitrans-midstream-etrn.html.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.