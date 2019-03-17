Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,901,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,419,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,797,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,808,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $52.50 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $52.51.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.
