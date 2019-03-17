CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Sells $2,385,600.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $2,360,400.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 33,700 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,340,923.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 140,848 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $5,956,461.92.

On Thursday, February 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 64,140 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $2,602,159.80.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 24,039 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $962,761.95.

On Thursday, February 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 44,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,778,480.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $2,390,400.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.97. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

