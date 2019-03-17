CasinoCoin (CSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $324,581.00

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex and BitFlip. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $324,581.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017109 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,060.56 or 3.74513966 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) is a PoC coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

