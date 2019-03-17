Catasys (CATS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 18417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CATS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catasys from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. started coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catasys by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catasys by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Catasys by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in Catasys by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Catasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $177.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Catasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

