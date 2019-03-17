Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $58,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 160.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 16.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.24.

Shares of CAT opened at $132.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/caterpillar-inc-cat-holdings-trimmed-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.