Cavalry Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 353,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,000. Xilinx accounts for approximately 7.0% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,679,000. Totem Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,059 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 103,509 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Xilinx to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xilinx from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/cavalry-management-group-llc-buys-new-stake-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.