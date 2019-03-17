Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Waters Co. (WAT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Waters by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $244.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.74 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 34.18%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $646,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,908.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael F. Silveira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.43, for a total transaction of $2,334,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,577.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,532 shares of company stock worth $24,931,350 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.99.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

