Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 2,585 General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14,601.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,460 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,642,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,662 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,451,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,572,628,000 after acquiring an additional 426,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,299 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $229.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. FIG Partners raised shares of General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.88.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

