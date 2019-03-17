Caxton Associates LP Takes $649,000 Position in Westrock Co (WRK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Westrock by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Westrock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 250,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

In other news, CFO Ward H. Dickson bought 2,645 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,351.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Currey M. Russell bought 5,000 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $67.01.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/caxton-associates-lp-takes-649000-position-in-westrock-co-wrk.html.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.