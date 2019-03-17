CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Holdings Cut by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,895.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,377,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 13,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $698,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,826.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,814,454 shares of company stock valued at $337,496,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $50.64 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

