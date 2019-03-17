CDK Global Inc (CDK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,944,220 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 15th total of 2,307,952 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,553 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.91 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.00%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4,688.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,149 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

