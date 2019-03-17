Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Clearbridge LLC

Clearbridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Celgene makes up 1.7% of Clearbridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

CELG stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

