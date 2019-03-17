Cellectis (CLLS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $19.31 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 362.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 96,847 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 27.3% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 447,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 96,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 9.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 420,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.