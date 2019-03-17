Celsius (CELH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

“Market open, CELH reported better-than-expected 4Q18 results, including domestic revenue above our estimate. GAAP loss per share was narrower-than-expected as CELH scaled back its China investment ahead of its transition to a licensing strategy. We are raising topline estimates on the revenue beat, but reducing EPS estimates on higher expected marketing and promotional investments.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Celsius stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 million, a P/E ratio of -485.00 and a beta of 0.84. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 33.17%. Research analysts predict that Celsius will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 842.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 208,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Celsius by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 700,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 114,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 114,425 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

