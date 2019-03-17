Cemtrex (CETX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cemtrex Inc. is a technology company. The Company through its Monitoring Instruments and Products division manufactures sells and services instruments, software and systems for monitoring emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate and other regulated pollutants. Its product are sold to power plants, refineries, chemical plants, cement plants and other industries, including federal and state governmental agencies. Cemtrex Inc. is based in Farmingdale, New York. “

CETX stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.99% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

