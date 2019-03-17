CES Energy Solutions (CEU) PT Lowered to C$4.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.73 million and a PE ratio of 21.77. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$6.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other news, insider John Michael Hooks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total transaction of C$65,214.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,512,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,930,735.98.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

