Champion Bear Resources (CBA) Trading 33.3% Higher

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 245,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,252% from the average session volume of 10,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $12.53 million and a P/E ratio of -14.67.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

