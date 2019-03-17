Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,068 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,546,000 after buying an additional 1,250,763 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $948.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $394.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $90,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,105.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $268,023.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

