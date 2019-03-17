China Finance Online (JRJC) versus Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Wisdom Tree Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. China Finance Online does not pay a dividend. Wisdom Tree Investments pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

China Finance Online has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wisdom Tree Investments has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Finance Online and Wisdom Tree Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Wisdom Tree Investments 2 2 1 0 1.80

Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus target price of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 22.88%. Given Wisdom Tree Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wisdom Tree Investments is more favorable than China Finance Online.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of China Finance Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of China Finance Online shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Finance Online and Wisdom Tree Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online $42.62 million 0.90 -$36.73 million N/A N/A Wisdom Tree Investments $274.12 million 4.01 $36.63 million $0.32 22.13

Wisdom Tree Investments has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance Online.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance Online and Wisdom Tree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online -49.35% -61.94% -25.10% Wisdom Tree Investments 13.33% 15.70% 6.61%

Summary

Wisdom Tree Investments beats China Finance Online on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co., Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Subscription Services and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services. The company was founded on November 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

