China Telecom (CHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Get China Telecom alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHA. Mizuho cut China Telecom from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. New Street Research cut China Telecom from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHA opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. China Telecom has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 26.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Telecom (CHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.