Christopher J. Mcclincy Sells 1,960 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $151,096.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,452.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPD opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $60.80 and a one year high of $78.16.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 632.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Christopher J. Mcclincy Sells 1,960 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/christopher-j-mcclincy-sells-1960-shares-of-expeditors-international-of-washington-expd-stock.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.