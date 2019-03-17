CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

YUMC stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Yum China had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $629,643.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ted Lee sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $92,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at $76,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

